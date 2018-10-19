NEW YORK (AP) — New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has canceled a debate Sunday against Republican Chele Farley because of a labor dispute involving the cable TV stations that were set to air it.

Gillibrand, a Democrat running for re-election Nov. 6, said Friday she would withdraw from the Spectrum News debate because of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers strike against Spectrum’s parent company, Charter Communications.

The debate was planned for Sunday at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs. It was scheduled to air on NY1 in New York City and on other Spectrum stations in the state.

Gillibrand said she is prepared to debate with a different media partner.

Farley said in a statement Gillibrand had “chickened out” of debating. She noted the labor dispute started in March 2017.