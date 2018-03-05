GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Health officials say they are restricting visits to the maternal child and labor and delivery unit at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette to protect patients from the flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

The Gillette News Record reports the hospital began enforcing the restrictions Friday in response to a rise in cases of the flu and respiratory syncytial virus.

Infection Prevention Specialist Kate Craig says newborns are more susceptible to the viruses than others.

As part of the restrictions, only the mother’s spouse or significant other and two additional visitors can visit the maternal child unit.

Children under the age of 12 aren’t allowed to visit unless they are the newborn’s siblings.

The siblings may be allowed to visit after they are screened for symptoms of illness by nurses.

