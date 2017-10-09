CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has received a multimillion-dollar gift from an anonymous donor to improve outcomes for women and their babies affected by substance use disorders.

According to the Division for Children, Youth and Families, nearly 470 babies were born exposed to drugs last year — about one every 19 hours — compared to 367 in 2014. Many babies suffer the effects of withdrawal from opioids, experience lower birth weight and other complications resulting in longer hospital stays. Many also face lifelong effects from exposure to alcohol and other drugs.

The foundation is going to present more details about the donation at a news conference in Concord on Tuesday. It’s the largest private funder in the state addressing the disease of addiction.