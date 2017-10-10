NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A group of New York Giants football players who have protested during the national anthem have visited with Newark police officers and high school students.
Damon Harrison, Mark Herzlich and Adam Bisnowaty met with police officers and students on Monday to discuss systemic racism and make donations.
Members of the Bronze Shields, the Newark Police Department’s African American officer’s association, showed support for the protests. Bronze Shields president Sgt. Levi Holmes says the group understands players are “taking a knee to object to the different injustices that happen in the country.”
The players and police officers visited football teams at Central High School and Weequahic High School. The players donated $10,000 to each school for new equipment.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake