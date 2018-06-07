SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A towering Sioux Falls house has been demolished after a long-running dispute with neighbors.

The home’s owners, Josh and Sarah Sapienza, filed a demolition permit with the city earlier this week. The Argus Leader reports the house was torn down Thursday after a judge said it had to be removed by June 16.

Sarah Sapienza watched her home being torn down. She says the facts of the case had not been reported.

A neighboring couple contended the Sapienzas’ new home — built a few feet from theirs — blocked out sunlight.

The Sapienzas moved out after the judge gave them 30 days to remove the house. Windows and other materials were donated to Habitat for Humanity.

According to the Minnehaha County Equalization Department, the home was valued at $864,467.

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com