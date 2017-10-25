BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 10-story-tall tree moved two city blocks on giant rollers last summer has passed its first checkup.
Tree mover David Cox of Environmental Design examined the 800,000-pound (363,000-kilogram) sequoia on Wednesday and says there’s new growth and overall the tree is looking good at its new location in Boise, Idaho.
But he says he’s a bit concerned about some broken bark and smoothed-over bark near the base that might have been caused by animals or vandals or somebody climbing.
Naturalist John Muir sent the tree as a seedling to Boise more than a century ago where it was planted in a doctor’s yard.
St. Luke’s Health System in June paid $300,000 to move the largest and most notable tree in the city’s urban forest to make way for a hospital expansion.