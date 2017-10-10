HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — The winner of the 44th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off was the heaviest pumpkin recorded in the history of Northern California competition.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2yd5T5Q ) that the giant pumpkin was hoisted onto a scale by a forklift and was weighed in front of a crowd in downtown Half Moon Bay on Monday. The pumpkin weighing 2,363 pounds (1070 kilograms) marked the seventh win for its grower Joel Holland.

The giant pumpkin earned the Sumner, Washington, man the prize money of $7 per pound of pumpkin.

Cindy Tobeck won the competition last year with a pumpkin weighing 1,910 pounds. Tobeck road on top of her entry this year as it was brought to the scale, but its 2,002 pounds fell short of Holland’s entry.

