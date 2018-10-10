Share story

By
The Associated Press

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are looking for a hammer. A really, really big one.

The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat says police in Healdsburg in California’s wine country are looking for an enormous artwork that vanished over the weekend.

The artwork was an 800-pound ball-peen hammer made of metal with a long redwood handle. The hammer measures 21 feet long and the head is 6 feet tall.

The piece, valued at $15,000, was loaned by the artist about a year ago to the Healdsburg Community Center. It vanished from the lawn sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The artist, Doug Unkrey, says it would have required about eight people or a flatbed trailer with a winch to carry off his work.

Police, of course, want to nail the thieves.

The Associated Press