ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Ghana’s president has proposed Sept. 13 as the date for the burial of former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who died Saturday in Switzerland at age 80.

State-owned Radio Ghana reports that President Nana Akufo-Addo made the proposal to Annan’s family during a meeting in Accra and will wait to see “if this is acceptable to the family.”

In Ghana, where Annan was born, it is tradition for the family to decide on the burial date.

Annan, the grandson of tribal chiefs, became the first black African to become U.N. secretary-general and led the world body through one of its most turbulent periods.

For his work he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.