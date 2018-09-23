Share story

By
The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Tattoo fans around the world may be wondering just where their favorite artists are.

Wonder no longer: Tattoo experts from 22 countries are showing off their skills at a convention in the Swiss lakeside city of Montreux.

The Montreux Tattoo Convention, which opened on Friday and ends Sunday, features some 160 artists along with concerts and competitions.

It’s the fourth edition of the gathering.

