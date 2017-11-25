BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is making clear that she doesn’t want a new German election as the country’s politicians struggle to form a new government.

Talks between Merkel’s conservative bloc and two smaller parties on a previously untried coalition collapsed last weekend. Merkel’s partners in the outgoing government, the center-left Social Democrats, initially refused to consider a repeat but said Friday they’re open to holding talks.

If Merkel can’t put together a coalition the only options would be a minority government or a new election, months after the Sept. 24 vote.

Merkel said Saturday at a party conference in the Baltic coast resort of Kuehlungsborn: “The people voted. And I absolutely do not favor, if we can’t do anything with the result, asking people to vote again.”