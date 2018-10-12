BERLIN (AP) — While other German mainstream parties struggle to answer a challenge from the far right, the country’s Greens have become a magnet for liberal-minded voters in the past year.

The party appears poised for an unprecedented second-place finish in traditionally conservative Bavaria’s state election on Sunday. It is polling strongly ahead in the election scheduled in neighboring Hesse two weeks later.

The Greens have clear policies on central issues, including an emphasis on fighting climate change and a largely liberal approach to migration.

The party also has a pragmatic approach and become a partner to parties from the center-right to the hard left in nine of Germany’s 16 state governments.

Nationally, some recent polls have shown them level with the Social Democrats, traditionally Germany’s main center-left party.