KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Germany’s environment minister wants more European Union funds to support regions affected by the closure of coal mines.
Svenja Schulze told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks Wednesday that Germany is committed to phasing out the use of coal, though the exact deadline has yet to be determined.
She praised the measures Spain has taken to achieve a so-called just transition for miners in that country.
In a nod to the recent protests in France over fuel prices, Schulze warned that governments that force through measures would lose public support “faster than you can spell climate protection, and then people pull on yellow vests.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- What happens when 25,000 Amazon workers flush toilets?
- 5 things to watch this week in the Mueller probe
- 4 journalists and a newspaper are Time's Person of the Year
- Trump threatens shutdown in wild encounter with Democrats WATCH
- 'Truth isn't truth' tops list of notable quotes in 2018
The climate talks in Katowice, Poland, have entered a crunch phase, with some delegations calling for stronger leadership to ensure agreement is reached.