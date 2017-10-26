BERLIN (AP) — German police say a Gambian asylum-seeker has suffered life-threatening injuries after jumping from the window of his refugee home, apparently because he was afraid of being deported.

Police said they had planned to take the 43-year-old man Thursday morning from his accommodation in Schoemberg to a local government office in the southwestern city of Karlsruhe to establish his real identity, after he ignored a previous summons to appear. A fellow resident told police he hadn’t seen the man for some time.

As police prepared to give up their search, they were alerted by passers-by to a person lying in front of the building. A witness told police that the man had climbed out of the window and jumped some 7 meters (23 feet) to the street below.