BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says the German leader has no intention of calling a confidence vote after her party ousted a close ally as head of its parliamentary group.
Merkel’s conservative Union bloc on Tuesday voted out Volker Kauder out as head of its parliamentary group, a key post for securing the passage of government legislation. It was the latest wobble for Merkel’s fourth-term administration following two coalition crises since it took office in March.
The surprise defeat for Kauder, who had held the job since Merkel became chancellor in 2005, was a blow to her authority in conservative ranks. Opposition figures called on her to hold a confidence vote in parliament.
Asked Wednesday whether she plans to do so, Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert said the answer is “a clear no.”
