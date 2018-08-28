BERLIN (AP) — German police say a 77-year-old man has died after being run over by another man following a dispute when the two were waiting in line for a commercial fruit press service.
Police in the eastern state of Saxony said late Monday that the victim had objected to a 74-year-old man’s attempt to jump the line of people waiting in their vehicles to have their fresh fruit turned into juice.
Police said the suspect accelerated and knocked over the victim after he got out and stood in front of the suspect’s car. The victim died shortly afterward from head injuries sustained in a fall.
Police said they are investigating the driver on suspicion of “bodily harm resulting in death.”
