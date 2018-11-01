BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France say it appears that Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine downed a drone being used by neutral European observers and are demanding accountability.
In a joint statement, they said Thursday the downing is a “clear violation” of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, which is to have unimpeded access.
The drone disappeared Oct. 27 while following a convoy of seven trucks in Ukraine near the Russian border.
They say evidence collected suggests “Russia and the separatists it backs bear responsibly for the targeting of the (drone), blinding the mission at this particular spot.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- A mobster of many enemies, Whitey Bulger may have been killed in a hit
- Fact-checking Trump's talk on birthright citizenship, military at the border
In recent weeks the drone monitored on “multiple occasions” convoys entering Ukrainian territory across a non-official crossing from Russia and spotted a surface-to-air missile system shortly before being lost.