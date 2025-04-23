Germany, France and the United Kingdom have called on Israel to lift its blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, which has been in place for more than 50 days.

In a joint statement issued on Wednesday, the three nations warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the sealed-off territory.

“Palestinian civilians – including 1 million children – face an acute risk of starvation, epidemic disease and death. This must end,” the statement read.

“Humanitarian aid must never be used as a political tool … Israel is bound under international law to allow the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid.”

The governments demanded Israel grant United Nations agencies and humanitarian organizations safe access to Gaza. They also warned that Hamas must not divert aid for its own benefit or use civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

The three countries further condemned recent remarks by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who suggested Israel should permanently occupy Gaza. “The Palestinian territories should neither be reduced in size nor demographically altered,” they said.

Israel rejected accusations that it is politicizing aid. “Israel is monitoring the situation on the ground, and there is no shortage of aid in Gaza,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein wrote on X. He stated that Israel is only obligated to provide aid if civilians are not being adequately supplied — a claim that contradicts statements from the U.N. and aid organizations.

Marmorstein also accused the three European governments of equating Israel with Hamas. He said Hamas initiated the war with its October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel and bears responsibility for its continuation and for Palestinian suffering.

U.N.: Gaza facing ‘worst humanitarian crisis’ since war began

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Gaza is “likely facing the worst humanitarian crisis” since the conflict began more than a year and a half ago.

A report by OCHA cited ongoing Israeli military operations, the blockade of aid, attacks on aid workers and severe movement restrictions.

According to a recent survey, nearly all of the 43 international and Palestinian aid organizations operating in Gaza have been forced to suspend or significantly scale back operations since Israeli attacks resumed on March 18. The U.N. estimates that around half a million people have been displaced again since then.

Charity organization Oxfam reported that clean drinking water is nearly unavailable, with sanitation infrastructure inoperable due to bombings and fuel shortages. Food is scarce, prices have soared, and emergency generators are rarely functioning. Israel has accused Hamas of seizing aid and reselling it at inflated prices.

Former Gaza school hit by Israel

Ten people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a former school building in Gaza City that was being used to shelter displaced Palestinians, the Hamas-controlled civil defence agency said.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the strike, stating that the building was being used as a command centre by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The military said members of the groups were present at the time and were planning attacks on Israeli civilians.

According to the military, Hamas was using Palestinian civilians as human shields. It added that multiple measures were taken ahead of the overnight strike to minimize harm to the civilian population.

Footage circulated in Palestinian media appeared to show fire and extensive damage to the site, including destroyed tents. Unconfirmed reports suggested some victims were burned.