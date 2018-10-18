BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say the suspect arrested in the rape and slaying of a Bulgarian television journalist has been extradited to Bulgaria.

Bernd Kolkmeier, a spokesman for prosecutors who had jurisdiction in the case, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect was returned to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suspect was apprehended Oct. 9 near Hamburg on a European warrant.

Prosecutors said he told them he hadn’t meant to kill Viktoria Marinova. He denied raping and robbing her.

Prosecutors say the suspect confessed to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he got into an argument with a woman he didn’t know in a park. They say he told them he hit her in the face and threw her into bushes but “denied the intent to kill.”