Share story

By
The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say the suspect arrested in the rape and slaying of a Bulgarian television journalist has been extradited to Bulgaria.

Bernd Kolkmeier, a spokesman for prosecutors who had jurisdiction in the case, told The Associated Press on Thursday that the suspect was returned to Bulgaria on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old suspect was apprehended Oct. 9 near Hamburg on a European warrant.

Prosecutors said he told them he hadn’t meant to kill Viktoria Marinova. He denied raping and robbing her.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Prosecutors say the suspect confessed to being under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he got into an argument with a woman he didn’t know in a park. They say he told them he hit her in the face and threw her into bushes but “denied the intent to kill.”

The Associated Press