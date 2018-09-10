NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A German zoo is sending its last orangutan to Louisiana, and it is already learning some English.

Jambi is a Sumatran orangutan, a critically endangered species of the red-haired Asian great apes.

Hannover Adventure Zoo is sending Jambi to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, where he’ll join three females.

But first, Jambi must spend about a month in quarantine at the Dallas Zoo.

Audubon general curator Joel Hamilton says Jambi’s moving to Dallas this week. He says German keepers have been teaching Jambi some English-language phrases for medical procedures, such as “open your mouth.”

Hannover’s other two orangutans moved last year to the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.

The Hannover zoo says it decided to stop exhibiting orangutans because its 38-year-old enclosure didn’t meet modern standards.