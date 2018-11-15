BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they’ve charged a 26-year-old German woman with membership in a terrorist organization on allegations she joined the extremist Islamic State.
Prosecutors said Thursday that Derya O., whose full name wasn’t given in line with privacy laws, is accused of joining the group in Syria in February 2014 and marrying a fighter there with whom she had had previous contact over the internet.
They lived in Syria and Iraq off funds the husband received from IS, and had a child together.
She’s alleged to have also received small-arms weapons training from her husband and had an explosive belt that could have been used in a suicide bombing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- France strikes back against Trump, emphasizing a lack of 'common decency'
- Guard troops search for more wildfire victims; 56 dead WATCH
- Shot in the neck at 17, this is the trauma surgeon now leading doctors against gun violence and NRA
- Migrant caravan groups arrive by hundreds at US border VIEW
She left Syria through Turkey in 2017 and returned to Germany that August.