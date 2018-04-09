BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister is calling for the “mood of hate” on social media to end after Twitter users falsely blamed a fatal van attack in Muenster on Islamic extremists.

Horst Seehofer said Monday: “Society cannot accept that some abused this terrible event for their own perfidious purposes.”

Seehofter didn’t mention anyone by name. After a man drove into a Muenster crowd on Saturday, the deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany party leader suggested in a tweet that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door refugee policy was to blame.

When authorities revealed a German with no known extremist links was the driver, Beatrix von Storch tweeted that the suspect was an “imitator of Islamist terror.”

Members of Merkel’s party say AfD’s leadership should ask how long it will members like von Storch.