BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s interior minister is calling for the “mood of hate” on social media to end after Twitter users falsely blamed a fatal van attack in Muenster on Islamic extremists.
Horst Seehofer said Monday: “Society cannot accept that some abused this terrible event for their own perfidious purposes.”
Seehofter didn’t mention anyone by name. After a man drove into a crowd on Saturday, the deputy leader of the Alternative for Germany party suggested in a tweet that Chancellor Angela Merkel’s open-door refugee policy was to blame.
When authorities revealed the van’s driver to be a German with no known extremist links, Beatrix von Storch tweeted that the suspect was an “imitator of Islamist terror.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump furious after FBI seizes documents from his lawyer VIEW
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Fox News host: Graphic on trustworthiness was posted at wrong point of show
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
Merkel’s party said AfD’s leadership should consider how long members like von Storch will be tolerated.