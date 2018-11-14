BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have opened a probe into potentially illegal campaign donations sent to a prominent far-right politician.
Prosecutors in the southern city of Konstanz said Wednesday they have asked parliament to lift the immunity of Alice Weidel, who is co-leader of the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party.
The party, which came third in national elections last year, acknowledged this week that Weidel’s local party chapter received about 130,000 euros ($146,500) from Switzerland last year.
German media reported Wednesday that Weidel had used part of the money to pay for social media advertising during her election campaign, and for a lawyer suing journalists on her behalf.
Weidel’s party confirmed she used the funds to pay bills, but said she later ordered the donations returned after doubts were raised about their legality.