BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have arrested an Afghan man accused of being a member of the Taliban.
Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that the 21-year-old suspect, identified only as Jabar N. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested on Tuesday.
He is accused of joining the Taliban in Afghanistan in or before 2011, and taking part in at least 30 battles against the Afghan army, police and later against militants allied with the Islamic State group.
Jabar N. told investigators he left Afghanistan via Iran, Turkey and Greece in the summer of 2015. In the summer of 2017, he fled to France where he was arrested and held until the country deported him to Germany, which had issued a warrant for his arrest.
