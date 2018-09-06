BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say evidence indicates a 39-year-old American man killed his girlfriend and then himself.
In a statement provided to the AP on Thursday, prosecutors in the German city of Darmstadt, south of Frankfurt, said an autopsy indicated the man wasn’t killed by bullets fired by police who went to arrest him Monday, but instead that he killed himself.
At the same time, they say they’d turned up no evidence to contradict their earlier statement he had killed his 37-year-old girlfriend, who was found lying lifeless on the street after witnesses reported gunshots.
The U.S.’s main European signals intelligence center is in Darmstadt. The U.S. Army Europe said the man was former military but “not currently associated with the U.S. Army” and referred other questions to German authorities, who declined further comment.
