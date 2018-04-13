BERLIN (AP) — Police in the central German city of Fulda say they shot and killed a man who was attacking workers outside a bakery.
Fulda police said in a statement Friday they responded to a call at 4:30 a.m. that a man was attacking people outside the business in the city about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northeast of Frankfurt.
When they arrived, they say the man attacked them with stones and some sort of a truncheon. They say they shot and killed the man, whose name and age weren’t released.
Police say the bakery was not open at the time of the incident, and that the victims attacked by the suspect were employees and a delivery driver. Some of their injuries were considered serious.
Hesse state police and Fulda prosecutors are investigating.