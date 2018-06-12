BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of federal police are raiding homes across Germany in connection with illegal human trafficking networks.

The dpa news agency reported that the raids are focusing on traffickers bringing people from Pakistan and India by arranging sham marriages for them in Germany.

Prosecutors said the raids started early Wednesday and homes in the eastern cities of Leipzig, Eilenburg and Hettstedt and other towns have been searched.

Police and prosecutors have not immediately released any further details about the still ongoing raids.