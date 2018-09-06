BERLIN (AP) — Police in the German state of Saxony say they have identified six far-right protesters who gave the stiff-armed Hitler salute or committed other violations at an anti-migrant protest last week.
They said Thursday they were able to match images of the suspects to individuals already identified from previous protests.
The suspects, whose names weren’t released, are being investigated under German laws prohibiting displays of the salute, the swastika and other Nazi symbols.
The protest was sparked by the stabbing death of a German man early Aug. 26. An Iraqi and a Syrian have been arrested on manslaughter charges, and a second Iraqi man is being sought.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Madeleine Westerhout, 27-year-old gatekeeper to the president?
- Trump disputes book's portrayal of White House dysfunction WATCH
- Trump calls on NY Times to turn senior official who wrote critical 'resistance' op-ed 'over to government at once!'
- Why are Native American women vanishing? And who’s looking for them? WATCH
- Trump rips searing Times op-ed from unnamed senior official
The slaying has become a rallying point for far-right groups in Germany, sparking several protests.