BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany are hunting for a 44-year-old Iranian man suspected of stabbing a woman to death on a Duesseldorf street.

Authorities Tuesday issued a photo of Ali Akbar Shahghaleh in the hope of getting information on his whereabouts.

Duesseldorf police urged anyone who sees Shahghaleh — described as about 6 feet (180 cm) tall with short, dark hair and beard stubble — not to approach him as he could be armed.

The victim was a 36-year-old woman who lived near a convenience store Shahghaleh operated in the south of the city.

Witnesses heard screams and saw the suspect attacking the woman with a knife early Monday. She later died in the hospital.

Authorities said the two knew each other but the motive for the attack was still unclear.