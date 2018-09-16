BERLIN (AP) — German police have called in more than 1,000 officers to prevent violence during a far-right protest in the eastern town of Koethen on Sunday.
News agency dpa reports that water cannons and mounted police were on hand to keep the peace between far-right groups and counter-protesters.
Far-right organizations, including the anti-Islam group PEGIDA, say they plan to protest the death of a 22-year-old German who died after a dispute with two migrants a week ago. Two Afghan men, ages 18 and 20, have been arrested.
Authorities say the man had severe chronic heart disease and an autopsy showed he suffered a cardiac arrest after being punched in the face.
The Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Koethen warned students to be aware of “potentially violent demonstrations.”