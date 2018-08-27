BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz are bracing for rival protests amid tensions over the killing of a man Sunday.
Public broadcaster MDR reported that far-right and left groups have called for demonstrations Monday.
Chemnitz police said three men in their 30s were injured in a violent dispute between “several people of various nationalities” in the early hours of Sunday. A 35-year-old German man later died of his injuries.
Police said two men were detained but couldn’t confirm if they were involved in the incident.
The killing sparked spontaneous protests late Sunday in Chemnitz, a city where almost a quarter voted for the far-right Alternative for Germany party last year.
Videos posted on social media appeared to show protesters threatening and chasing passers-by during Sunday’s demonstration.