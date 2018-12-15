BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have a man in custody suspected in the stabbing of three women in the southern city of Nuremberg.
Police said Saturday that the 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Friday attacks that left all three victims wounded. None are in life-threatening condition.
Further details weren’t released and police said there would be a press conference on Sunday.
Initial reports after the attacks were that the suspect was a middle-aged male.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Federal judge in Texas rules Obama health-care law unconstitutional
- George Conway calls Trump a liar after Kellyanne Conway defends president on TV
- 'Nobody should work here — ever': Teen uses intercom to quit Walmart
- Interior Secretary Zinke resigns amid investigations
- 12-year-old in China kills his mother, then returns to school, igniting an outcry