BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top security official says mistakes were made in the cases of two asylum-seekers who have been implicated in the slaying of a German man that sparked large-scale far-right protests in Chemnitz.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Tuesday that poor communication between Germany’s migration office and other authorities meant the deadline was missed to return Iraqi Yousif A. to Bulgaria, the country responsible for his case under European rules that migrants must apply for asylum where they first enter the EU.

Seehofer says there were also cooperation issues in the case of Syrian Alaa S.

Both men, whose last names weren’t disclosed, are held on manslaughter charges. The Aug. 26 fatal stabbing of 35-year-old Daniel Hillig has sparked anti-migrant protests that shocked many in Germany and beyond.