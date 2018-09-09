BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Central Council of Jews says the attack on a kosher restaurant in Chemnitz by masked neo-Nazis shows problems in the region are deeper than simply concerns over new migrants.

Council president Josef Schuster said Sunday it’s time to “call the problem by its name.”

He says the events of the last two weeks show “how strongly rooted right-wing extremism is in the region,” adding that “attempts at appeasement and a lack of distancing from the right-populists play exactly into the hands of these forces.”

The attackers injured the owner of the Shalom restaurant, shouting “Jewish pig, get out of Germany,” on the sidelines of an Aug. 27 far-right protest sparked by the killing of a German man for which two migrants have been arrested on manslaughter charges.