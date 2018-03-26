RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Germany’s new foreign minister has urged the Palestinians “not to tear down bridges,” an apparent reference President Mahmoud Abbas’ contentious relationship with the U.S. and political rival Hamas.
Heiko Maas spoke Monday, after meeting with Abbas and the Palestinian foreign minister.
Maas says the new German government remains committed to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The Trump administration has refused to make such a commitment. In December, President Donald Trump recognized contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, prompting Abbas to rule out the U.S. as a future Mideast broker.
Maas said Monday that peace efforts without the U.S. “would be difficult.”
Meanwhile, months-long efforts to sideline Hamas in Gaza through a deal with Abbas appear to have collapsed after a Gaza bombing narrowly missed Abbas’ prime minister this month.