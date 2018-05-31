BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is calling for a parliamentary investigation into the government’s handling of the migrant crisis in 2015.
The party, which came third in last year’s national election, wants parliament to determine whether Chancellor Angela Merkel broke the law by refusing to shut Germany’s borders to refugees.
Hundreds of thousands of people streamed into the country during the fall of 2015, most of them fleeing war in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The influx eventually resulted in more than a million asylum requests in Germany, putting a strain on the country’s resources and inflaming anti-migrant sentiment among sections of the population.
Alternative for Germany co-leader Alexander Gauland said Thursday he hoped the motion would get support from the pro-business Free Democrats and conservative sections of Merkel’s bloc.