BERLIN (AP) — A German appeals court has upheld a ruling that Kuwait’s national airline did not have to transport an Israeli citizen because of Kuwait’s boycott of Israel.
The Israeli man had sued the airline after he booked a flight from Frankfurt to Bangkok with a stop-over in Kuwait City. Kuwait Airways canceled his booking when he revealed he had an Israeli passport and offered to book him on another airline.
The Frankfurt state court called the boycott “unacceptable” but said Tuesday it meant the Israeli man would not have been able to enter the transit area of Kuwait City airport, so the airline could not have fulfilled its contract.
It dismissed as “irrelevant,” however, the airline’s fear of legal repercussions at home, saying Kuwait’s boycott had no legal standing in Germany.
