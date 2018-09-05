BRUSSELS (AP) — The leader of the European Parliament’s biggest party grouping, Germany’s Manfred Weber, says he wants to become the next head of the EU’s executive.

The European People’s Party leader tweeted Wednesday that “I want to be EPP candidate in the 2019 European elections and become the next president of the European Commission.”

Weber, a member of the conservative, Bavaria-only Christian Social Union that’s allied with German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party, said: “Europe needs a new start and more democracy.”

The EU’s powerful executive Commission is currently led by Jean-Claude Juncker, the former prime minister of Luxembourg. His five-year term ends next year.

Several EU countries have recently expressed concerns that too many Germans hold high EU posts. The elections take place next May.