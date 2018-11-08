HELSINKI (AP) — German conservative politician Manfred Weber has won the race to lead the European Union’s center-right parties into key EU elections in May.
Weber was endorsed with 492 of 619 valid votes Thursday at a European People’s Party Congress in Helsinki, ahead of former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb.
The 46-year-old Bavarian conservative will also be the candidate of the EPP — the most powerful group in the European Parliament — to be the next president of the European Commission.
The EU’s executive arm proposes and enforces the bloc’s laws. The current presidents of the EU commission, parliament and council are EPP members.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Republicans attack Jewish candidates, including Kim Schrier, with an age-old caricature: fistfuls of cash
- A night of firsts: Historic results of Election Day 2018
- Jeff Sessions pushed out after a year of attacks from Trump WATCH
- A Delta passenger sat in poo. The plane took off despite his pleas.
- Analysis: Election winners and losers around the nation
But all EU leaders must choose the next commission chief and Weber is not guaranteed to get the job. Germans hold many senior EU positions.