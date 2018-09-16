BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz are meeting to discuss migration before an upcoming European Union summit on the topic.
Merkel told reporters in Berlin as she and Kurz prepared to sit down for their one-to-one talks Sunday that “migration is, of course, a very important issue.”
The EU’s member countries are divided over how to respond to mass migration.
Some refuse to accept any asylum-seekers from the southern nations where most newcomers land first. Others are encouraging greater solidarity within the 28-nation EU.
Merkel and Kurz are set to join other national leaders at the two-day summit starting Wednesday in Salzburg, Austria. Their agenda includes a review of Brexit negotiations.
The Austrian leader next travels to Paris for talks with French President Emanuel Macron.