COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mary Geren has won the Democratic nomination in South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District and will take on Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan in November.

Unofficial results Tuesday showed Geren defeated Hosea Cleveland of Seneca in the Democratic primary.

The college instructor from Anderson will try to prevent Duncan from winning a fifth term in the general election in the district which covers eleven South Carolina counties in the northwest part of the state.

American party candidate Dave Moore will also appear on the ballot.