DALTON, Ga. (AP) — Workers have begun placing the first headstones on unmarked graves of children at a cemetery in northwest Georgia.
The Daily Citizen-News reports that West Hill Cemetery in Dalton includes a paupers section for children up to 6 months old whose parents can’t afford to bury them.
There are about 67 unmarked graves in the children paupers section of the city-owned cemetery.
Dalton resident Amanda Jones has been trying to raise awareness about all those unmarked graves, and she began a fund-raising campaign to place markers on them.
___
Information from: The Daily Citizen, http://www.daltondailycitizen.com