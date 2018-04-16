LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor will not seek the death penalty against a woman charged with killing her husband and four children and seriously injuring another daughter by stabbing.
News outlets report 34-year-old Isabel Martinez appeared in court Monday in Gwinnett County, near Atlanta, and pleaded not guilty all charges.
She is charged with five counts of murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of third-degree cruelty to children. The July attack injured 9-year-old Diana Romero and killed 33-year-old Martin Romero, 2-year-old Axel Romero, 4-year-old Dillan Romero, 7-year-old Dacota Romero and 10-year-old Isabela Martinez.
Friends told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Martinez had been depressed before the killings and had outbursts of anger and sadness.
WSB-TV reports the prosecutor won’t seek the death penalty because of because of Martinez’s mental state.