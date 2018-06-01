ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia woman is dead after she fell out of her moving car and was run over by another vehicle.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports 23-year-old Quatilia Wilson was killed Thursday while driving on the city’s perimeter highway. Athens-Clarke County police said Wilson fell from her car after it suddenly veered across a lane of traffic.

Police say Wilson’s car left the roadway, struck a guardrail and then re-entered the road where it ran into a minivan, which then ran over Wilson. She was pronounced dead a local hospital.

Police spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez said Friday officers are investigating and so far don’t know how Wilson fell out of her car or whether she had been wearing a seatbelt.

___

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com