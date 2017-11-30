ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Clarke County Superior Court judge has sentenced a Georgia woman, who while driving drunk last year killed a University of Georgia student, to 31 years in prison.
The Athens Banner-Herald reports Judge Eric Norris ordered 32-year-old Whitney Baker Howard to serve the first 25 years of her sentence in prison and the balance on probation.
Athens-Clarke County police said Howard swerved across the center line Sept. 12, 2016, and plowed into a group of cyclists, killing 25-year-old UGA graduate student Ashley Block. Another cyclist, Mitchell Enfinger, was seriously injured.
Prior to that collision, Howard had been twice charged with driving under the influence of drugs following collisions with cars.
Most Read Stories
- Former Mariner Bret Boone apologizes after making light of sexual harassment in message to reporter
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Microsoft plans multibillion-dollar expansion, renovation of Redmond campus WATCH
- Matt Lauer is fired at NBC, accused of crude misconduct VIEW
- Garrison Keillor fired for 'inappropriate behavior' VIEW
Athens attorney and cycling safety advocate David Crowe says the sentence is fair and justified by Howard’s actions.
___
Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com