ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Clarke County Superior Court judge has sentenced a Georgia woman, who while driving drunk last year killed a University of Georgia student, to 31 years in prison.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports Judge Eric Norris ordered 32-year-old Whitney Baker Howard to serve the first 25 years of her sentence in prison and the balance on probation.

Athens-Clarke County police said Howard swerved across the center line Sept. 12, 2016, and plowed into a group of cyclists, killing 25-year-old UGA graduate student Ashley Block. Another cyclist, Mitchell Enfinger, was seriously injured.

Prior to that collision, Howard had been twice charged with driving under the influence of drugs following collisions with cars.

Athens attorney and cycling safety advocate David Crowe says the sentence is fair and justified by Howard’s actions.

