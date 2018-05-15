MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman has been sentenced to serve two decades in prison for stabbing a teenage relative to death.

Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds said in a news release Tuesday that 21-year-old Olivia Nicole Smith pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 17-year-old Abby Hebert.

Prosecutors said the two were related by marriage and had partied and spent the night at Hebert’s home in Acworth.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2015, a neighbor called 911 after Smith reported “something happened.” Smith told a passerby she and Hebert had been smoking marijuana and that God told her “to kill Abby.”

Prosecutors say Smith has shown no evidence of a mental health issue. They say evidence suggests she was in a drug-induced delusional and psychotic state.