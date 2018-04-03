LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Gwinnett County woman and her lover are charged with killing the woman’s husband for a $1 million insurance policy.

Authorities and jail records say 42-year-old Tia Trollyne Young and 48-year-old Harvey were arrested Monday in the death of George Young on Nov. 17.

Young worked as a security guard, and the 43-year-old father of three was fatally shot as he returned home.

Investigators determined the woman and Lee had been in a secret relationship since May 2017, months before the slaying.

Gwinnett police say George Young’s life insurance policy had a $1 million payout, and they suspect the man was killed for the money.

Police say neither of the suspects has received any insurance proceeds. Jail records don’t show whether they have lawyers.