ATLANTA (AP) — The utilities involved in a Georgia nuclear project are deciding whether to continue after a $2 billion cost increase.

The owners building two new reactors at the Vogtle nuclear power plant near Waynesboro are set to vote on whether to move forward or abandon the project. Oglethorpe Power and the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia could vote as early as Monday.

A down vote by either could mean the project estimated to cost $27 billion is abandoned.

Another owner, Georgia Power, has indicated it is ready to continue after concluding that $2.3 billion in new cost overruns are expected, triggering the votes.

The Department of Energy on Friday sent a letter to the owners saying it would seek repayment of billions in federal loans if the project is abandoned.