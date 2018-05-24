SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A teenager who was shot during an argument at a basketball court near Atlanta has died.

Gwinnett County police said in a release that a male produced a gun during the Wednesday night fight and shot another male. News outlets report the victim was a teenager.

The victim had been taken to a hospital by the time officers responded, and the suspect had fled the scene. The victim later died at the hospital.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released. Further details were not available.